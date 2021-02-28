Saranga Dariya from Love Story: Sai Pallavi shines with her Dance Moves

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is hitting the screens in summer. The third song ‘Saranga Dariya’ from the movie is released and it a celebration number. Shot on Sai Pallavi, the actress shines with her dance moves in the single. The tune looks catchy and the lyrics are penned to suit the Telangana nativity. Mangli’s vocals are a huge plus. The song is Sai Pallavi’s dance show all the way and it is shot in a village of Telangana. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is announced for April 16th release. Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers.

