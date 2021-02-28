Vamshi Paidipally’s crucial meeting with Mahesh

Superstar Mahesh Babu worked with Vamshi Paidipally for Maharshi and the film ended up as one of the biggest hits in Mahesh’s career. Vamshi Paidipally decided to work with Mahesh again but the top actor rejected the script narrated by Vamshi. The talented director took his time and penned one more interesting script considering Mahesh. The crucial meeting will happen next week and Vamshi is ready with the draft. After the release of Maharshi, Vamshi is left in waiting mode for the past two years.

Dil Raju will produce the project if Vamshi impresses Mahesh with the script. One more young director Anil Ravipudi is in talks with Mahesh Babu and the top actor is yet to finalize his next. He is keen to complete one more film before he starts SS Rajamouli’s film next year. His next outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata is aimed for Sankranthi 2022 release and the shooting portions will be completed by August.