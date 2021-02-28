All deals closed for Vakeel Saab

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback to mainstream cinema with Vakeel Saab and the film is hitting the screens in summer. Sriram Venu is the director and Dil Raju, Boney Kapoor produced Vakeel Saab. All the deals for the film are closed recently. Zee Studios acquired the satellite rights of the film and Amazon Prime bagged the digital streaming rights of Vakeel Saab. Both these deals are closed for record prices and the non-theatrical rights are sold for Rs 50 crores. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor will make hefty profits before the film’s release as the asking price for the theatrical rights are quite high.

Vakeel Saab would be the first biggie that will release in summer and it is releasing on April 9th. Pawan Kalyan plays a lawyer in this courtroom drama and Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya will be seen in other important roles. Thaman composed the music and background score for Vakeel Saab.