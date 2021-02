After a brief break, Sunil is testing his luck as a lead actor. His next film is titled Maryada Krishnayya and is directed by VN Aditya. The film completed shooting formalities and the title poster is released on the occasion of Sunil’s birthday. Saloni is the leading lady in this comic entertainer and Sunil plays the role of a thief. ATV Originals, People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the producers of Maryada Krishnayya. The film’s release date will be announced soon.

