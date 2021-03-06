Pawan Kalyan’s Stunt for Krish’s Film

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s fans are quite happy after listening to the song ‘Satyameva Jayate’ from Vakeel Saab. The music composed by Thaman and the lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry have garnered a great response. The song is still on loop for Pawan Fans.

And now, here is one more good news for them. It is known that Pawan is working with director Krish. According to the latest reports, Pawan is going to surprise his fans by lifting a body builder in this film!

Also, there’s a talk that he will slap his thigh. The actor till now had not seen in such scenes. Needless to say, fans will wait for this amazing scene when they go to the theatre to watch the film!

This period drama which is rumoured to have the title ‘Hari Hara Veeramallu’ has Niddhi Agerwal and Jacqueline Fernandez as leading ladies.