Taapsee Breaks Silence on IT Raids!

The income tax raids on Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have continued for three days. But, Taapsee didn’t speak a word on it at that time. Finally, this bold actress broke the silence and spoke her heart out today!

Speaking about what happened in these three days, she said that there are two allegations on her – A bungalow in Paris and a receipt worth Rs 5 crore. Though the police spoke like they have proof for everything, Taapsee seems to not agree with them!

Also, there’s no fear in her words even though the officials warned for multiple raids. She said that three days of intense search for 3 things has taken place. She explained how the police have searched for the keys of the “alleged” bungalow, the “alleged” receipt worth of 5 crore, and her memory of the 2013 raid! We have to wait for some more time to know if the things are really “alleged”!