Pawan Kalyan’s threat for Sankranthi biggies

RRR and Radhe Shyam are the biggies that are hitting the screens during Sankranthi 2022 season. Both these films will have a wide release and they are expected to have a great run at the box-office if the word of mouth is positive. Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi too is pushed to February considering the buzz of RRR. But Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak is gearing up for January 12th 2022 release. The makers decided to stick for their announced release and asked the distributors to lock the theatres during the season. The theatrical agreements are happening for the film all over.

This turns a huge surprise as two Mega films will release in a gap of less than a week. It would be quite tough for the distributors to accommodate the theatres for three biggies. Some of them say that Bheemla Nayak will be pushed to a later date but the makers are strict on their stand. Films like RRR and Radhe Shyam should have a dream run for at least three weeks to recover the huge investments involved. Bheemla Nayak will sure turn a dent for the collections if released on January 12th.