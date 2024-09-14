Pawan Kalyan’s topic in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is one of the top actors of Telugu cinema and he is also a successful politician. After winning big in the AP polls, Pawan Kalyan is named as the Deputy Chief Minister of AP and he is crucial in the state politics now. After winning in 21 Assembly constituencies and 2 Parliament constituencies, Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena turned out to be a nationwide topic. Now, Pawan Kalyan turned into a topic in the sixteenth season of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is hosted by Big B Amitabh Bachchan and the contestant was asked “Who is the actor who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in June 2024?”.

The contestant headed for audience poll and over 50 percent voted for Pawan Kalyan. The contestant won Rs 1.60 lakhs and he moved on to his next question. Pawan Kalyan is completely occupied with AP politics and he has taken a break from films. He promised the producers of OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh that he will complete the pending portions of shoot at the earliest. Pawan Kalyan will not take any new films and he will focussed on AP politics in the next few years.