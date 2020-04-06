Pawan non-stop praise on BJP on its anniversary

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is bonding closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, both politically and personally. He has now heaped lot of praise on the BJP on its 40th anniversary. In a statement, Senani conveyed his best wishes to the state and the national leaderships of the BJP.

In the past, Senani found fault with the national party for not doing justice to Andhra Pradesh by conferring special status as per the Centre’s promise. He changed his policy and joined hands with the BJP to counter and confront the political harassment of YSRCP. He eventually formed an alliance with the BJP in the local body elections.

Ever since, Pawan has been increasingly appreciative of Modi government’s policies at the Centre. Now, he paid rich tributes to political stalwarts Atal Behari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Bhaironsingh Shekawat who laid strong foundations for the BJP. Pawan recalled how the BJP has spread to all four corners of the country in four decades. The party has won major elections all over the country. Pawan wished all the best for Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda in their efforts to take the BJP closer to the people.