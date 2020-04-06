AP govt must stop move to turn Kanipakam temple premises into corona quarantine facility: Kanna

BJP state president Kanna Laxminarayana on Monday shot off a letter to YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy objecting the state government’s move to use Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple premises in Kanipakam as corona quarantine facility.

In the letter, Kanna Laxminarayana stated converting the Ganesha temple premises as corona quarantine facility will hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees and such a move should be dropped.

“Is there no other place to set up a quarantine facility? The YSRCP government is taking many decisions to hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus. The government should drop its move to set up quarantine facilities within the premises of the temple,” Kanna

He said Chittoor district collector was rude when the BJP leaders met him to oppose the move to use the temple premises for corona quarantine.

Earlier in the day, talking to mediapersons on the party’s 40th foundation day on Monday, Kanna accused the YSRCP leaders of distributing the funds granted by the central government to the people in the state by wrongfully claiming that the money was being distributed by party president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also criticized the Jagan government that it had miserably failed to assess the corona situation and also failed to determine and identify the number of positive corona cases in the state.