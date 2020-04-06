Pawan Kalyan’s comeback plans shattered

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan had a perfect comeback plan for Telugu cinema. He planned back to back films and had a plan to release at least two films this year. His comeback film Vakeel Saab is under shooting phase and 35 days of the shoot is pending. The film at any cost would release this year and a clarity is expected once the lockdown is lifted and the shoots of Telugu films get reinstated.

Pawan Kalyan signed his next with Krish and the film will be badly hit because of coronavirus. The shoot of the film will be delayed by months and it would be quite tough for the film to release this year. Because of this, Pawan’s film with Harish Shankar will be pushed and all his projects planned will be delayed. Pawan Kalyan’s perfect comeback plans are completely shattered because of coronavirus.