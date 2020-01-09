Pawan to hold ‘Amaravati Kavathu’ in Capital villages?

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is going to organise a massive ‘Kavathu’ soon in protest against Jagan Reddy Circar. He has been strongly opposing Jagan’s plan to shift Capital City from Amaravati. Nadendla Manohar indicated about Amaravati Kavathu during a protest programme in Vijayawada West assembly segment today. The issue has been discussed with party leaders from Guntur and Krishna districts already. Pawan will soon finalise his programme accordingly. He has gathered information about rising tensions among Amaravati farmers and the government’s mood. Already, Jagan Police Rajyam is trying every trick to suppress the protest programmes of Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders. Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad was arrested for beginning his Padayatra from Tenali to Amaravati Capital to support farmers there.

Will CM Jagan allow Jana Sena Kavathu to be peacefully conducted in Capital City villages? It may be recalled how the police created hurdles for Pawan recent visit. Pawan Long March in Vizag badly embarrassed the government because of its huge success. Regardless of complications, Pawan is planning to involve protesting farmers, women and construction workers in his Amaravati Kavathu. Despite these agitations from all sides, CM Jagan is adamant in his decision to shift Secretariat to Vizag. Pawan has already condemned the arrest of Chandrababu. Jana Sena Kavathu is expected to raise political temperatures further in AP Capital area.