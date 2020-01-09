Jaanu Teaser: Romantic Tale

Top producer Dil Raju is on board to remake Tamil blockbuster 96. The film’s face changed after Sharwanand and Samantha came on to the board. Prem Kumar who directed the original directed the film and the makers unveiled the film’s teaser today. The teaser looked lovely, filled with love, romantic and emotional. Sharwa and Samantha added life through their characters for sure.

The picturesque locales and the stunning background score brought a new color for the teaser. Jaanu is sure going to repeat the magic of 96. Samantha looked similar in both the shades while Sharwanand stuns in the bearded look in of them. Govind Vasantha composed the music and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The film hits the screens on February 7th across the globe.