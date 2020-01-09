GVL failing to prevent anti-Jagan voices in BJP

For reasons best known to himself, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has remained a loyal lobbyist for Jaganmohan Reddy during 2019 elections and after. He is the only BJP leader who began talking quite early that the Central government would not interfere with the Capital City issue of Andhra Pradesh. A few days before Jaganmohan Reddy’s 3 Capitals announcement in Assembly, GVL made a passing remark that the AP government is free to made new decisions on the issue of Capital. But, soon anti-Capital shifting agitation reached a peak level. Then GVL maintained a low-profile for sometime. Leaders like Kanna Lakshminarayana and Sujana Chowdary raised their voices within BJP against Jagan Circar. Still, GVL tried to use his influence to win BJP national level support for Jagan but without much success.

Now, Union Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh made it crystal clear that BJP national party would take the same line as that of its AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana. The Minister sharply criticised Jagan Reddy Regime. He even mockingly asked how can AP with 13 districts opt for 3 Capitals while Uttar Pradesh with 75 districts is doing quite well with only one Capital. Siddhartha advised AP Circar to take training from the BJP government on how to run administration effectively and efficiently from one single Capital City. Obviously, pro-Jagan lobbyists like GVL, IYR and Somu Veerraju are only losing their credibility within BJP because of their inexplainable loyalty to YSR son.