Pawan to tour in Godavari districts from June 14

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would start his first leg of tour in the Godavari districts from June 14. He would start his tour after a brief pooja at Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Annavaram on the day.

The tour on Varahi commences at Annavaram and passes through Pithapuram, Kakinada Rural, Kakinada Urban, Razole, P Gannavaram, Mummidivaram, Palacol, Narasapuram and conclude in Bhimavaram.

However, it is not known yet whether he would complete the tour in one day or would take a week. Going by the mass gathering for his meetings, it is expected that he would take at least a week to reach Bhimavaram on his Varahi.

Pawan Kalyan had already performed pooja for his election campaign vehicle named as Varahi. He took the vehicle to Vontimitta temple and later to Kanakadurga temple a couple of months ago. He said henceforth he would use the vehicle for his election campaign and for the party meetings.

The Jana Sena chief is focusing more on the Godavari districts, where the Kapu community is dominating numbers. This time Pawan Kalyan is said to be planning to contest from the Kakinada Rural and Pithapuram constituencies and had been working there for the past some time.

The Jana Sena is going for alliance with the TDP and is ready to leave the BJP if the latter refuses for alliance with the TDP. Pawan Kalyan is determined to enter into the Assembly after the 2024 general election and believes that the alliance with the TDP would help him in this mission.

The TDP is equally interested in having tie up with the Jana Sena and the BJP. The AP BJP leaders are yet to make up their mind on going with the TDP and Jana Sena.