Power Packed Climax in RAPO’s next

Ram Pothineni teamed up with Boyapati Srinu for a power-packed action entertainer. The film with high expectations is scheduled for Dasara release, which is on October 20th, 2023. Boyapati and Ram seem eager to finish the shoot on time and they are canning the film sequences at a brisk speed. The latest update is that the film’s team has wrapped the climax action sequence. The fight sequence was shot on a specially built set at Vatti Nagulapalli, Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad.

Ram Pothineni shared the information through his social media account that they shot for 24 insane days for the climax action sequence. Boyapati Srinu is known for elevating the hero with his action and loud sequences and RAPO fans are excited about this. Boyapati is planning to finish the songs in the last schedule of the shoot. Sree Leela is the leading actress. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer of this big-budget film.