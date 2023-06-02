Project K will break Baahubali and RRR records: Rana

Baahubali co-stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas share a close bond with each other. Rana at India Today Conclave South 2023 spoke about Prabhas’s upcoming film Project K. Excited Rana revealed that Project K will break the boundaries even more than Baahubali and RRR. Rana said he is looking forward to Project K, it would become global cinema from Telugu cinema.

There is also a buzz that Kamal Haasan to play the lead antagonist role in the film. Project K is an action-packed thriller directed by Nag Ashwin starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the main lead. The action spectacle is bankrolled by the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Project K is a science fiction film and already grabbed the Indian cinema’s attention with the cast.