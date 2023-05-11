Pawan’s statement: Fans disappointed but common voters welcomed

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan made key comments on alliances today. While some of the diehard fans of Pawan disappointed with Pawan’s statements, most of the common voters seem to be welcoming his statements. Details as follows

Pawan’s statement:

Pawan confirmed today that there will definitely be alliances in the next elections. In today’s press meet, he said that discussions were held on the same topic during his Delhi tour as well. He added that his earlier statement about consolidating anti-vote of YSRCP was well deliberated. He also clarified that Janasena will contest in the elections according to the strength of the party. However, Pawan Kalyan added a key statement that he does not aspire for the post of CM and he cannot compel other parties joining the alliance to announce him as CM candidate of the alliance. He defended his statement by saying that parties like TRS also got strengthened earlier due to this kind of alliances.

Fans disappointed:

Pawan’s statement of no aspirations on CM post disappointed his diehard fans. In fact during 2020-2021, Janasena fought vehemently with ruling YSRCP. During the

local elections, TDP leaders like Chintamaneni Prabhakar also commented that Janasena fans are fighting with YSRCP better than TDP cadre. At some point, AP

politics turned as Jagan vs Pawan. This Pawan mania reached its peak during his Vizag tour when Jagan’s government house-arrested Pawan. But exactly at the same time, CBN entered the scene to express his solidarity to Pawan and for some reasons that gave huge boost to TDP. Until then JSP fans were wishing that Pawan should go to the elections alone and test his strength. But sensing Pawan’s mood to ally with TDP, JSP fans later started social media campaign that there must be power sharing agreement with TDP and Pawan should demand CM post for the first 2 or 2.5 years. However, today’s statement of Pawan on this topic disappointed all these fans and they are openly saying that they cant work wholeheartedly to make CBN as CM again.

Common voters welcomed:

It is known thing that several sections of voters who voted for YSRCP in 2019, turned against YSRCP later. Especially government employees went on to agitate against the government several times. Unemployed youngsters who waited for yearly Job calendars, DSC notifications etc are all in disappointment as they did not get any such notification in the 4 years of YSRCP ruling. People from these sections want the government to be changed in upcoming elections but they are not sure whether it will happen. Because they don’t know how the masses, who are getting benefits from welfare schemes, will behave in elections . They also afraid of effect of money and misuse of power during the elections. Pawan’s statement today gave them hope about bringing down YSRCP in the next elections.

We need to wait and see for further updates on this topic and how the voters and JSP fans react on this during elections.