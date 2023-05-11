Custody Movie Review
Custody Movie Review
Naga Chaitanya’s ‘ CUSTODY ‘ Telugu movie Live Updates from USA premier show. Keep Refreshing this page
Live Updates:
4:55 AM Police station fight is interesting
3:40 AM Sampath Raj, Aravind swamy are introduced.
3:25 AM Remix song is shot on very limited budget. It is just okay. Chay , Krithi are good though.
3:15 AM Revathi ( Kriti Shetty ) has been introduced as a driving school instructor
3:10 AM Constable Shiva ( Nagachaitanya ) has been introduced. SHIVA stops CM convoy for an ambulance.
3:05 AM : Set in 1996, movie opens in Rajahmundry. A bomb blast occurs
3:00 AM Show time.
Release date : 12 May 2023
Director : Venkat Prabhu
Music director : Yuvan Shankar Raja Ilaiyaraaja
Cinematography : S R. Kathir
Language : Telugu
Producers : Srinivasa Chitturi