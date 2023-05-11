Custody Movie Review / Live Updates

Custody Movie Review

Naga Chaitanya’s ‘ CUSTODY ‘ Telugu movie Live Updates from USA premier show. Keep Refreshing this page

Live Updates:

4:55 AM  Police station fight is interesting

3:40 AM Sampath Raj, Aravind swamy are introduced.

3:25 AM  Remix song is shot on very limited budget. It is just okay. Chay , Krithi are good though.

3:15 AM  Revathi ( Kriti Shetty )  has been introduced as  a driving school instructor

3:10 AM  Constable Shiva ( Nagachaitanya ) has been introduced. SHIVA stops CM convoy for an ambulance.

3:05 AM :   Set in 1996, movie opens in Rajahmundry. A bomb blast occurs

3:00 AM  Show time.

Release date : 12 May 2023
Director : Venkat Prabhu
Music director : Yuvan Shankar Raja Ilaiyaraaja
Cinematography : S R. Kathir
Language : Telugu
Producers : Srinivasa Chitturi

