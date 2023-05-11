Custody Movie Review

Custody Movie Review

Naga Chaitanya’s ‘ CUSTODY ‘ Telugu movie Live Updates from USA premier show. Keep Refreshing this page

Live Updates:

4:55 AM Police station fight is interesting

3:40 AM Sampath Raj, Aravind swamy are introduced.

3:25 AM Remix song is shot on very limited budget. It is just okay. Chay , Krithi are good though.

3:15 AM Revathi ( Kriti Shetty ) has been introduced as a driving school instructor

3:10 AM Constable Shiva ( Nagachaitanya ) has been introduced. SHIVA stops CM convoy for an ambulance.

3:05 AM : Set in 1996, movie opens in Rajahmundry. A bomb blast occurs

3:00 AM Show time.

Release date : 12 May 2023

Director : Venkat Prabhu

Music director : Yuvan Shankar Raja Ilaiyaraaja

Cinematography : S R. Kathir

Language : Telugu

Producers : Srinivasa Chitturi

