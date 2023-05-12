Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali Books A Perfect Slot

Hero Naga Shaurya joined forces with debut director Pawan Basamsetti for a film being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on SLV Cinemas banner. Rangabali is the title and the same was revealed on Ugadi. Today, the makers announced the film’s release date with this poster that presents Shaurya in a stylish get-up.

Rangabali will grace the cinemas on July 7th and it’s a perfect slot since there is no big-ticket movie releasing in that month. Naga Shaurya will be seen in a mass village guy character in the movie.

Coming to the technical team, Pawan CH renders the soundtracks, whereas Divakar Mani takes care of the cinematography. Karthika Srinivas is the editor. The shoot of Rangabali reached the final stages.