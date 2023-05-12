NTR back to Action Mode

Young Tiger NTR is not in a hurry. He is committed to work with Koratala Siva and the shoot commenced after a long delay. Koratala too worked for a longer time on the script before heading for the shoot. Two short schedules of the film are completed last month in which an action episode was canned. The shoot of NTR30 will resume next week and one more action episode will be canned. A massive set is constructed for the shoot in Shamshabad and the schedule will continue for ten days.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the lead antagonist and Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine. NTR30 is an action thriller that is packed with action and a strong emotional drama. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers and the film is announced for summer 2024 release. NTR signed an action entertainer in the direction of KGF fame Prashanth Neel and the shoot starts this year.