Rashmika gets Trolled again

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna was trolled in the past for some of her actions. The actress is trolled again for promoting a chicken burger. Rashmika claimed herself in the past that she turned a vegetarian and she is now trolled for endorsing non-veg. Some of them called her a liar for presenting herself as a vegetarian. Social media is full of trolls against the actress. Earlier Alia Bhatt was trolled for promoting a sugar drink and Akshay Kumar was targeted for endorsing pan masala.

Indian star actors and actresses are earning huge through endorsements. Recently, South stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have signed several endorsements replacing Bollywood stars. Rashmika is currently busy with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule which will head for a pan-Indian release next year. She is also in talks for a couple of Bollywood films and she will soon join the sets of Nithiin’s next film which will be directed by Venky Kudumula.