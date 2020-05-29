Payal Rajput bags a golden opportunity?

Payal Rajput made an impressive debut in Tollywood with RX 100 but she could not continue her success streak. Her attempts with women-centric, commercial films fetched bad results and Payal Rajput is waiting for the one good opportunity to bounce back. If the latest speculation is to be believed, Payal Rajput has been approached to shake leg with Kamal Haasan in a special number in his upcoming movie Indian 2. Shankar is the director and the songs in his films are known for the grand visuals and massive sets.

This would be a golden opportunity for Payal Rajput as the film is made on a pan Indian scale and would release in all the Indian languages. Payal Rajput can attain huge popularity with a single song if it turns an instant hit. Payal Rajput is almost locked for the song and she has no hesitation to show off her curves. The shoot of Indian 2 is kept on hold as of now and it would start soon. Kamal Haasan, Kajal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are the lead actors in this big-budget action thriller.