Pic Talk: Stunning Alia Bhatt

It may be a surprise for many but Alia Bhatt is the busiest actress of Indian cinema. Legendary director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali is just waiting for the arrival of Alia Bhatt for his upcoming movie. Alia Bhatt loves to take up challenging roles and when it comes to photoshoots, she turns extremely glamorous. A bunch of her pictures from the photoshoots are making rounds across the social media circles. A stylish and stunning picture of Alia from the past is now across internet. Alia is a treat to watch in the click. Alia will soon join the sets of RRR and she would wrap up her portions in a packed single schedule.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.