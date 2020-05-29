Kaveri Rao, relatives record Dr Sudhakar Rao’s statement

Dr Sudhakar Rao’s mother Kaveri Rao who visited the Government Mental Hospital on Friday expressed her anguish and fears that her son’s life is at a grave risk. She once again demanded that her son be shifted to another hospital.

Lashing out at the state government for illegal confinement of her son in a mental hospital, Kaveri Rao said it is unfortunate that the ruling dispensation has attributed political motives to her son for raising his voice against the shortage of medical equipment in government hospitals.

At a press briefing, Kaveri Rao said her son had no mental health issues, yet the state government had confined him in a mental asylum for more than two weeks. “I have no faith in this government which is resorting to arm-twisting tactics by way of vendetta. My son is a reputed doctor. He has been abused and constantly being threatened. Dr Ram Reddy of the Vizag mental hospital is instigating my son and abusing him. He is under sever stress. How many more days will my son be confined to the mental hospital?”

Dr Sudhakar Rao’s well-wishers who accompanied Kaveri Rao on Friday recorded the statement of the suspended civil surgeon. As per the voice record statement, Dr Sudhakar Rao repeatedly was saying that he feared that there is a threat to his life and sought protection. The voice record, Kaveri Rao said, will be produced before the High Court.

On Thursday, Dr Sudhakar Rao moved the High Court. In a petition, the Civil Surgeon of Narsipatnam government hospital who was suspended requested the court to give a directive to the state government to shift him to another hospital.

In the petition, Dr Sudhakar Rao said wrong medicines were being administered leading to serious side-effects. Dr Sudhakar noted that doctors at the mental hospital were administering wrong medicines, medicines that are used to treat insane patient. He also listed the medicines that were being administered including Calmpose and Haloperidol. Haloperidol is an antipsychotic medicine that is used to treat schizophrenia. He said the medicines have caused serious side-effects. The High Court had already directed the CBI to probe the highhandedness of the police.

Dr Sudhakar Rao was dragged on the streets, his shirt removed, his both hands tied with a rope while a constable repeatedly delivered blows with his lathi under the pretext that he was arrested on charges of drunk driving.

However, YSRCP leader and former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan remarked that it was a petty case, one that does not warrant a CBI investigation. The YSRCP leader had found fault with the High Court for directing the country’s premier investigating agency to probe the police highhandedness against Dr Sudhakar Rao. The YSRCP leader further commented that he would spearheaded an agitation against the court’s directive but for the lockdown. The High Court issued contempt notice against the YSRCP leader for his disparaging remarks.