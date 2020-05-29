Amit Shah dials Jagan on Covid situation in AP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday to stock of the coronavirus situation in Andhra Pradesh and a possible extension of ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31.

Amit Shah enquired about the measures initiated in Andhra Pradesh to contain the spread of corona virus in the state. Amit Shah’s call comes in the wake of growing number of corona cases in Andhra Pradesh which reported 128 fresh cases on Friday taking the tally to 3,171 with 59 deaths so far. With the government relaxing the lockdown norms, Covid-19 cases are on the rise. With Corona unabated, Amit Shah discussed the complete lockdown measures and the situation in the state following certain relaxations announced by the state government to revive the spiralling economy. The Union Home Minister took feedback and suggestions from Jagan during his telephonic conversations. Amit Shah further enquired if the relaxations should be continued in view of the growing Covid-19 cases.