Jagan has no moral right to continue

The TDP has welcomed the High Court judgement reinstating SEC Ramesh Kumar, saying that it was a victory for the Constitution, for democracy and for ethical values in society. The Opposition party asserted that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has no right to continue and he should step aside, owning moral responsibility for the debacle in the court.

TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah said that the YCP Government’s multiple advisors should ponder over the latest blow and advise the Chief Minister to step down following the court’s disapproval of his action. He said that the High Court has saved democracy in AP and renewed people’s faith in the Constitution.

The TDP leader asserted that the YCP should no longer drag on the legal issue by going to the Supreme Court and focus on correcting its mistakes in the best interests of the people. CM Jagan should realise that he was insulting the Constitution and Dr. Ambedkar by trying to permanently remove a constitutionally appointed SEC. The YCP leaders including the Speaker of Assembly made lots of cheap comments against Ramesh Kumar but now they had to cut a sorry figure.