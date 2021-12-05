Payal Rajput responds about Wardrobe Malfunction

RX 100 fame Payal Rajput has posted several glamorous clicks of her on her Instagram page and she enjoys a huge fan base across the circles of social media. During her recent photoshoot, a 5-second video clip got leaked online and the actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Payal Rajput was badly trolled for days and the actress stood tight-lipped without responding. For the first time, Payal Rajput responded about the incident. “I was shattered with the cheap comments and I was afraid to open my Instagram page for days” told the actress.

“I was upset with the comments and memes. I am an emotional person and my family too got impacted with the incident. My mom asked me to return back home leaving everything. I am strong enough to deal with these things and these trolls will not define or impact my career. It is just a nip slip and people are behaving as if they have never seen the private parts before. I was wondered if I have something that other women are not having. The original did not have any nip slip but it was leaked by someone” told Payal Rajput.

