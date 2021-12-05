Anasuya’s Father passed away

Top anchor and actress Anasuya lost her father today. 63-year-old Sudharshan Rao Khasba has been battling with cancer for some time and he breathed his last in a private hospital in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka. Sudhakar Rao worked as the Youth Congress Publicity Secretary during Rajiv Gandhi’s regime. Anasuya and her family are left in deep shock with the demise of her father. Anasuya shot fame with her performance in films like Rangasthalam and Kshanam. She is the highest-paid anchor of Telugu cinema. Rest in peace Sudharshan Rao garu.

