Peddha Kapu-1 Teaser: A Big Surprise

Director Srikanth Addala joins hands with producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations whose last movie Akhanda was a massive hit. Peddha Kapu-1 is the movie that marks the debut of Virat Karrna as a lead actor. The film’s teaser is out now.

It’s a big surprise to see this kind of content from Srikanth Addala who is known for making family entertainers. This is a political drama set in a village and it’s about a commoner fighting against all odds and becoming a political alternative.

Oppression is the root cause for every battle and it’s the same here as well. When there is the complete dominance of two bigheads in the village, a common man decides to take on them to give freedom to his people.

Srikanth Addala’s strong depiction makes this an engaging watch. Virat proves his mettle as an actor with his maiden film. Rao Ramesh, Naren, Tanikella Bharani, Anasuya, etc. were too good in their respective roles. Srikanth Addala too seem to have played a special role.

Chota K Naidu cranks the camera and Mickey J Meyer provides soundtracks for the movie that has stunts by Peter Heins. The movie is scheduled for release on August 18th.