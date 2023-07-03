Official: Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s pan-Indian Attempt

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Trivikram are all set to team up for the fourth time after three successful attempts like Julaayi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. This time the film is said to be a bigger one and is a pan-Indian film. There are strong speculations that the film would be a periodic drama and Trivikram spent ample time on the script. An official announcement was made today and more details are expected to be announced before the shoot commences.

If things go well, the shoot will commence next year after Allu Arjun is done with Pushpa: The Rule and Trivikram completes Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Haarika and Hassine Creations in association with Geetha Arts will produce the fourth collaboration of Allu Arjun and Trivikram. Bunny also signed a film to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.