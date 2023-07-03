Megastar wraps up the shoot of Bhola Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Bhola Shankar is hitting the screens on August 11th. The film directed by Meher Ramesh is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Vedhalam. The shooting formalities of the film are wrapped up and the post-production work is happening at a fast pace. The teaser raised the expectations on the film and Meher Ramesh has done changes for the script to suit the Mega fans and the audience.

Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister in this emotional action entertainer and Tamannaah is the leading lady. The promotional activities of the film will start very soon. Mahati Swara Sagar is scoring the music and background score. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers. Chiranjeevi’s next film will be announced on August 22nd marking his birthday.