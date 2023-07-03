Tollywood 2023 Half-yearly Report

Half of 2023 is already done and Tollywood rarely had super hits. With not a single big film releasing in summer, the best season was utterly wasted. The exhibitors struggled badly because of the flops which are high in number this year. Veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna had a clash for Sankranthi and both the films ended up as money spinners. Waltair Veerayya was a super hit. Dhanush’s Sir raked huge money in Telugu and Tamil languages. Nani’s pan-Indian attempt Dasara made good money in Nizam and it was an average grosser in Andhra Pradesh. The film failed badly in all the other languages.

Dil Raju’s small film Balagam was a surprising hit of this year. Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha is the only hit for Telugu cinema in this summer. The film ended up as the biggest hit in the actor’s career and it marked a perfect comeback for Tej. All the other summer releases fell flat. Among the dubbed films, Bichagadu 2 brought good profits for the buyers.

Films like Amigos, Das Ka Dhamki, Ranga Maarthaanda, Ravanasura, Meter, Shaakuntalam, Agent, Ramabanam, Ugram, Custody, Anni Manchi Sakunamule, Adipurush and others failed to live up the expectations among the Telugu releases this year.