Ram’s Skanda Title Glimpse

After the super success of Akhanda, Boyapati Sreenu is working with Ram on one more actioner. The film is titled Skanda and the title glimpse is unveiled. As predicted, the glimpse is high on action in the style of Boyapati Sreenu. Some of the visuals from an action episode shot in water is released. Thaman’s background score is an asset for the glimpse.

The shoot of the film is currently in the final stages and Ram beefed up for the role. Sree Leela plays the leading lady in Skanda. The film produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi is gearing up for September 15th release. Ram will soon work with Puri Jagannadh for Double iSmart once he is done with the shoot of Skanda.