Appalaraju’s largescale irregularities in Palasa going unabated, says Atchen Naidu

Minister in the State Cabinet, Seediri Appalaraju, has been indulging in largescale irregularities in his home constituency, Palasa, and the State Government is resorting to vengeful attitude if these abnormalities are pointed out by anyone in the Assembly segment, said the president of State unit of the TDP, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Sunday.

In a press note released here, Atchen Naidu expressed serious concern that when someone is raising voice against the outrageous activities and abnormalities being indulged in by Seediri Appalaraju the State Government is resorting to vengeful attitude. Atchen Naidu termed as barbaric act the demolition of the culvert in front of the residence of the local TDP leader, Nagaraju, in Kasibugga municipality of Palasa Assembly segment in Srikakulam district.

“The governance becomes like this if dictators and miscreants become the rulers. Suppressions, harassment and rowdyism have reached their peak stage in the State,” the TDP State unit president said in the press note. This kind of suppression was not there even in the British regime, Atchen Naidu commented.

It is really shameful that hundreds of police personnel were deployed to prevent the TDP leaders, who were on their way to Palasa, from visiting the affected persons whose houses were demolished, the TDP State unit president felt. While Jagan has targetted the residence of the Leader of the Opposition, the grassroots level leaders of the ruling party are targetting the houses of the local TDP leaders, he remarked.

Stating that the people are observing the attacks being made on the TDP activists across the State, Atchen Naidu said that it is really a wicked act that the State Government is focussing on vengeful attitude towards the leaders of the Opposition parties.