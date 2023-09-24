Peddha Kapu Is Life Journey Of A Common Man: Addala

Director Srikanth Addala is coming up with a new-age political thriller Peddha Kapu-1 which is slated for release on September 29th. Virat Karrna is debuting as a hero with the movie made under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. The film’s pre-release event was a grand affair with a few special guests gracing it and the crowd coming in big numbers.

Satyanand who trained many stars in Telugu including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Varun Tej, etc. was also the mentor for Virat Karrna. He said what kind of vibes he got when he first met Prabhas, the same vibes he got when he met Virat.

Srikanth Addala extended his thankfulness to the producer for giving him the opportunity. “Virat has done the movie like an experienced actor. This movie will have a wider reach, only if it is made with a newcomer. In fact, Peddha Kapu is the life journey of a common man. I really feel blessed to work with so many talented actors and technicians.”

Virat Karrna stated that he made many memories with Peddha Kapu-1.