Dulquer Salmaan and Venky Atluri’s Lucky Baskhar shoot commences

Dulquer Salmaan has become a heartthrob with Sita Ramam, in the hearts of Telugu audiences. He has been able to impress many with his Malayalam movies but one can say, he has cemented his place with his looks, performance and screen presence.

Now, he is coming up with another Pan-India film, in the direction of Telugu talented director, Venky Atluri. The young director has started his Pan-India journey with Sir/Vaathi produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

After the movie’s huge success, he chose Dulquer Salmaan for his next, and the movie is titled, Lucky Baskhar.

Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting it.

Lucky Baskhar movie shoot has started on 24th September with a Pooja Ceremony. Makers are confident about the movie becoming another big success for them.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and Naveen Nooli will handle the cuts. More details to be announced soon.