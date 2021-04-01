Pen Studios inks a massive deal for RRR

RRR happens to be the most awaited Indian film of the year. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli is directing this visual spectacle and a periodic drama set before the independence. Two top Tollywood stars NTR and Ram Charan will be essaying the lead roles in RRR. There is a huge demand for the Hindi rights of the film after the outstanding performance of Baahubali franchise across the North Indian circuits. Going with the update, Bollywood production house Pen Studios acquired the Hindi distribution rights of RRR for a record price which is not disclosed.

Pen Studios also paid a whopping amount for the digital and satellite rights of RRR for all the languages. This happens to be the biggest ever deal in Indian cinema. The shoot of RRR reached final stages and the film is gearing up for a record release on October 13th across the globe, DVV Entertainment are the producers and MM Keeravani is the music director.