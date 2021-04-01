Breaking: Lyca Productions initiates legal battle against Shankar

Sensational director Shankar and the producers Lyca Productions have been at loggerheads ever since the project Indian 2 started. The film faced several hurdles during the shooting mode and it finally got stalled. Though there are a lot of speculations that all is not well between Shankar and Lyca, the duo stayed tightlipped. The film’s lead actor Kamal Haasan tried to sort out the issues but he could not resolve them and he moved on to his next projects. The latest update coming says that Lyca Productions moved to Madras High Court over the Indian 2 issue.

The production house asked the court to restrict Shankar from moving on to his next announced project with Ram Charan before he completes the shoot of Indian 2. The top production house said that they are ready to deposit the pending Rs 50 crores to complete the shoot. Lyca told that the planned budget is Rs 230 crores and they have spent Rs 180 crores on the film till date. The Madras High Court issued notices to director Shankar and asked him to reply at the earliest. Indian 2 features Kamal Haasan, Kajal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet in the lead roles.