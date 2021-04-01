Rajinikanth to be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the news today. “Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic,” posted Javadekar. Rajinikanth has been a recipient of several awards for his tremendous contribution to Indian cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2019 should have been announced last year but they are pushed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rajinikanth made his acting debut in 1975 with Apoorva Ragangal and he worked for several blockbusters in his career spanning 45 years. His next release would be Annaatthe that is aimed for Diwali release this year.