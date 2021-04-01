Nag responds about his 100th film

Nagarjuna is betting big on Wild Dog and he sounds super confident on the product. The veteran actor says that Wild Dog is a new age action drama and the expectations are good. During his recent media interactions, Nag was asked about his 100th film and the top actor said that the scriptwork is currently going on. Nag also revealed that the film will be a multi-starrer and he promised to make the announcement at the right time.

Nag is shooting for an action entertainer in the direction of Praveen Sattaru. He will commence the shoot of his long-delayed film Bangarraju from June this year. The film will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2022. Naga Chaitanya plays the other lead role in Bangarraju. When it comes to his 100th film, Nag is keen to work with his younger son Akhil. More details awaited.