Penny Song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Energetic Number

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next release would be Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the first single Kalaavathi is a smashing hit. The makers today released the second single ‘Penny Song’ from the film. Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sithara is the special attraction for the number. Sithara is a Rockstar and she brings positive vibes for the single. Penny song is a mix of a tune with class touch with some massy lyrics. This is one more impressive number composed by Thaman.

Mahesh Babu’s looks are a treat for his fans and Anantha Sriram penned the lyrics. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady in this mass entertainer. The shooting portions are expected to be completed by the mid of Apirl and the film is announced for May 12th release. Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is carrying good expectations.