People are my Arjunas in defeating ‘Kavuravas’, says Jagan

YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the people in particular and his party activists in general as Arjunas who played the key role in defeating Kavuravas in Mahabharat.

Addressing the party workers at the last day of the plenary on Saturday, Jagan Mohan Reddy termed his party workers and people as Arjunas and his rivals as Kavuravas. He also called his rivals the Dushta Chatushtayam, meaning four evils.

The Dushta Chatushtayam in Mahabharat are King Duryodhana, his brother Dussasana, uncle Sakuni and friend Karna. He named TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Eenadu group chairman Ramoji Rao, Andhra Jyothi chairman Radha Krishna and TV5 chairman B R Naidu as Dushta Chatushtayam.

He alleged that these four evils were conspiring against him and the YSR Congress in the 2024 general elections. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the people to stand by him in the days of difficulties as he had implemented 95 per cent of the promises he made in the last elections.

Aiming at winning all 175 MLA seats and 25 MP seats in the next elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the rank and file of the party to prepare people to rally behind the YSR Congress. He also asked the MLAs and MPs to visit every house across the state and get feedback from the people on the welfare schemes.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also told them to remind the people of the cash benefit schemes being implemented by the government. He told them to meet the beneficiaries in every house and count the number of schemes that every family is receiving.