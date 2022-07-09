‘Kodi Kathi’ case accused’s mother writes to CJI

Srinivas, who attacked Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with a sharp knife at Visakhapatnam airport in October 2018, is in jail. His mother Savithri wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana, requesting him to release her son from the jail.

She said that her son was suffering in the jail as an accused and the crime was not confirmed against him. She further said that the case is not being investigated and regretted that her son had to suffer in jail without conviction.

She wanted the chief justice to intervene and see that her son is out of jail until the investigation is completed and the crime is proved.

The YSR Congress had alleged that the TDP had hatched a plan to eliminate Jagan Mohan Reddy through Srinivas, who used a small and sharp knife, which is tied to the fingers of a booster in the cock fights. Srinivas approached Jagan in the airport for a selfie and later used the sharp knife to stab him.

Though the TDP denied its role in the attack, the YSR Congress used it as one of its campaign points during the 2019 general elections. Surprisingly, after coming to power in the election, the YSR Congress did nothing to prove the case. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who became the chief minister subsequently, did not bother to get the investigation completed and the crime proved.

While the TDP heckles Jagan Mohan Reddy, referring to this case as the Kodi Kathi case, the accused is suffering in jail for four years. His mother made an appeal to the chief justice to do justice to her family.