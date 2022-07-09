YSR Congress plenary ends with a positive note

The two-day plenary session of the ruling YSR Congress concluded on Saturday with a positive note as party president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy felt happy with the impressive crowd present at the session.

In a way, Jagan Mohan Reddy could achieve what he wanted from the plenary, which was held after a five years gap, due to Covid 19 pandemic. The last plenary was held in 2017.

Jagan Mohan Reddy got his mother Y S Vijayamma removed from the post of the party honorary president. He made his mother Vijayamma to announce her resignation on the first day of the session. But, he retained her in the plenary for the second day too to avoid media speculation.

He also got the party’s constitution amended to make him the life time president of the party. The party sources said that they took the clue from the DMK and the AIDMK which had permanent and lifetime general secretaries. However, it is said that the election commission would not allow such amendments in the parties and wants the parties to be democratic.

The third wish of Jagan Mohan Reddy was to change the name of the party. The party is now recognised as the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party by the election commission. The election commission mentions the party in the same format. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants the party now to be named as YSR Congress Party or YSRCP and not as Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party.

It is to be seen whether the election commission would accept this amendment, which is almost equal to the change of the name of the party. Sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy was not comfortable with the party’s name written as Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party in the ballot papers or on the ballot boxes as the name is too long for the people to read.

However, people in the opposition camp say that Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to erase the images or any reference to Shiva Kumar, who got the name registered with the election commission and from whom Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the party.