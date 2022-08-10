People will decide whether nude video is real or fake, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh reacted sharply to Ananthapur SP Fakeerappa’s statement on MP Gorantla Madhav’s video call. He questioned the technical authority of the SP to declare the video is not original.

“Is the SP an expert in forensic science? Does he have any report from the forensic laboratory to justify his statement,” the former minister asked the MP, reiterating that the MP should be punished for his unethical act in the video call with a woman.

He further blamed the SP for trying to save Madhav, who was a former police officer. “As they have the same background, the SP must be trying to save his former colleague,” Lokesh said, ridiculing the SP’s statements.

He also found fault with government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy terming the nude video as a private affair of the MP. He wondered how the government advisor could make such an irresponsible statement as the person involved in the video call is a Member of Parliament.

Lokesh alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were crossing all limits in corruption, violence, violation of the rule of law and in targeting the opposition parties. He also alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were making insulting statements against women and asserted that the ruling party leaders have no respect for women.

Brushing aside the statements of the YSR Congress leaders and the MP himself, Lokesh said that people would decide whether the video was fake or original. He wanted the MP and the YSR Congress leaders to stand before the people for their verdict.

He also took strong exception to the YSR Congress leaders attributing the video to the TDP. He said that the TDP had no interest in finding the private lives of the ruling party leaders. On the contrary, the ruling party leaders were targeting the TDP leaders at all levels.