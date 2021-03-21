PepsiAunty song from Seetimaarr: Mass Masala treat!

‘Seetimaarr’ starring Gopichand and Tamannaah in the lead roles, is gearing up for April 2nd release.

The third single ‘Pepsi Aunty’ from the music album is unveiled. No guesses here, this is an item song and damshell

Apsara Rani grooves in it. Teasing full of glamour, Apsara spices up the song to the core. Prem Rakshit master has done the choreography.

‘Seetimaarr’ has music of Mani Sharma and he is known for foot-tapping item numbers. ‘Pepsi Aunty’ delivers while Keerthana Sharmma has crooned the song.

Director Sampath Nandi has penned the lyrics of the song and he brings out a hidden talent.

Srinivasaa Chhitturi has produced ‘Seetimaarr’ on SS Screens banner.