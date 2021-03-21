Vakeel Saab’s music is a team work of Powerstar fans: Thaman

Music composer Thaman said that ‘Vakeel Saab’ music is a team work of Powerstar fans i.e, himself, director Venu Sriram and lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry.

“I wanted to give my best shot for my first film with Pawan Kalyan. We composed a couple of tunes before lockdown. But on November 19th, I watched the film entire rough cut of ‘Vakeel Saab’ and decided to change two songs. I composed two fresh tunes and one of them was the recently released ‘Kanti Papa.’ Like all fans, I’m eagerly waiting for April 9th,” said Thaman.

Adding to Thaman’s statements, lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry said, “It’s not easy for a music composer to rework and come up with fresh tunes. Thaman has this ability to accept criticism and bring out the positive out of it. We did not brainstorm for ‘Maguva Maguva’ lyrics. Me and Thaman sat down at Prasad Labs early morning and few minutes later, the lyrics were ready.”

Director Sriram Venu said, “When Pawan heard the song ‘Maguva Maguva’ his first reaction was fantastic and asked who penned the lyrics. I called up Sastry garu and informed about Pawan’s reaction. Pawan insisted that this song should be in the film. It’s luck that work in my favour to direct Pawan and ‘Vakeel Saab’ will not disappoint.”