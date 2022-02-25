Perni Nani about the new Ticket Pricing GO

The revised ticket pricing GO was expected to be out before the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The government of AP imposed restrictions on theatres and some of the theatres are shut because of the low ticket prices. AP Cinematography Minister Perni Nani responded about the GO saying that the revised GO got delayed due to the sudden demise of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. He said that the GO would have been issued on February 23rd but it is now pushed further.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are quite furious about the restrictions of the government near the theatres today. The film received a blockbuster response and it opened to packed houses all over. There are talks that the new revised GO may be issued next week and all the summer biggies will take the advantage. Pawan Kalyan stood tight-lipped during the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak and never uttered a word about the issue and crisis. The film fraternity feels that Pawan Kalyan is targeted and the issues will be resolved after the release of Bheemla Nayak.