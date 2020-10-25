Pic Talk: Chay gifts anklets to Sai Pallavi

It’s Dussehra season and the festive vibes are all over. Also being the season of gifting, hero Naga Chaitanya has presented an anklet to happening beauty Sai Pallavi.

This is from ‘Love Story’ which is their upcoming movie and the makers sent out wishes through a poster which has Chay tying the anklet while Pallavi places her leg on the hero’s thigh.

Sekhar Kammula is directing ‘Love Story’ which is a village backdrop love tale. This poster creates a good impact and this is pure romance from Kammula.

Pawan CH is composing music for the film and first single has already garnered super response.